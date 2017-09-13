SJC condemns mob attack on Philippi East suspected criminals

Angry residents necklaced the men in the Marikana informal settlement on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - The Social Justice Coalition (SJC) has condemned a mob justice attack on three suspected criminals in Philippi East.

No arrests have been made.

The three mob justice victims are believed to be between the ages of 20 and 30.

It's claimed they had been terrorising the community.

According to police, Marikana residents only know one of them, while the other two victims have not yet been identified.

The SJC’s Chumile Sali says vigilante killings are common in Philippi East where there are high levels of crime.

He says often innocent people are killed by mobs.

Sali has again appealed to police to be more visible in areas like the Marikana informal settlement.

