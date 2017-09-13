SJC condemns mob attack on Philippi East suspected criminals

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
Go

SJC condemns mob attack on Philippi East suspected criminals

Angry residents necklaced the men in the Marikana informal settlement on Tuesday.

Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.
Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.
53 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Social Justice Coalition (SJC) has condemned a mob justice attack on three suspected criminals in Philippi East.

Angry residents necklaced the men in the Marikana informal settlement on Tuesday.

No arrests have been made.

The three mob justice victims are believed to be between the ages of 20 and 30.

It's claimed they had been terrorising the community.

According to police, Marikana residents only know one of them, while the other two victims have not yet been identified.

The SJC’s Chumile Sali says vigilante killings are common in Philippi East where there are high levels of crime.

He says often innocent people are killed by mobs.

Sali has again appealed to police to be more visible in areas like the Marikana informal settlement.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA