Senzo Mchunu: No winners in ANC KZN ruling

Former ANC KZN chairperson Senzo Mchunu says he’s disappointed that the party could not resolve its issues internally and had to go to the courts.

FILE: Former ANC KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Senzo Mchunu. Picture; Facebook.com.
one hour ago

DURBAN - Former African National Congress (ANC) KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Senzo Mchunu says he’s disappointed that the party could not resolve its issues internally and had to go to the courts.

Judge Jerome Mnguni on Tuesday set aside the outcomes and decisions of the 2015 provincial elective conference, which saw Mchunu ousted.

Five aggrieved ANC members took the KZN leadership to court, saying the conference had been convened prematurely.

Mchunu, who was replaced by Sihle Zikalala, says he sees no winner.

“In reality, it’s not something to rejoice about, because in the first place we should not have gone there, there should not have been any case. As the ANC, we should’ve been able to handle our matters efficiently.”

The provincial leadership says it will appeal the ruling.

Questions have been raised about if Tuesday’s judgment will have any political implications for the KZN provincial government’s MECs, most of whom come from the now disbanded ANC executive.

KZN ANC spokesperson Mdumiseni Ntuli says the governance of the province will remain stable.

“The government remains under the structure of the current Premier, Comrade Willies Mchunu. The mayors and counsellors were deployed; all of them must remain engaged. There’s no decision about that being unlawful.”

Ntuli says they will be seeking guidance from the ANC NEC which is expected to meet soon.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

