Ramaphosa told to put claims around personal life to bed
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa says he was counselled by a number of leaders within the ANC and provincial and regional ANC structures.
CAPE TOWN - Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa says he’s been advised against making any further statement on the allegations around his personal life.
Ramaphosa was answering questions in the National Council of Provinces on Wednesday afternoon.
Last week he told the National Assembly he would be making a statement on the reports “in a day or two”, but nothing was forthcoming.
Ramaphosa says he was counselled by a number of leaders within the African National Congress (ANC) and provincial and regional ANC structures.
“And they said to me, ‘Deputy President, when you addressed this matter in the West Rand, you said you take responsibility for your actions and accountability. And you said you’d discussed it with your family and your wife, as far as we are concerned, that matter should rest there and we do not believe you should take it any further.’”
#Ramaphosa I do not see this (private matter) affecting the work I am doing for SANAC. GD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 13, 2017
(Edited by Zinhle Nkosi)
Popular in Politics
-
MPs grill SAA over decision to extend Dudu Myeni’s term
-
ANC KZN: WE don’t need NEC’s permission to appeal ruling
-
ANC: KZN leadership should have consulted Luthuli House over appeal
-
Senzo Mchunu: No winners in ANC KZN ruling
-
ANC seeks legal help to ensure Mashaba no confidence motion goes ahead
-
Students want Mduduzi Manana rehabilitated
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.