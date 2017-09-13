Ramaphosa told to put claims around personal life to bed

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
Go

Ramaphosa told to put claims around personal life to bed

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa says he was counselled by a number of leaders within the ANC and provincial and regional ANC structures.

FILE: Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS.
FILE: Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS.
32 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa says he’s been advised against making any further statement on the allegations around his personal life.

Ramaphosa was answering questions in the National Council of Provinces on Wednesday afternoon.

Last week he told the National Assembly he would be making a statement on the reports “in a day or two”, but nothing was forthcoming.

Ramaphosa says he was counselled by a number of leaders within the African National Congress (ANC) and provincial and regional ANC structures.

“And they said to me, ‘Deputy President, when you addressed this matter in the West Rand, you said you take responsibility for your actions and accountability. And you said you’d discussed it with your family and your wife, as far as we are concerned, that matter should rest there and we do not believe you should take it any further.’”

(Edited by Zinhle Nkosi)

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA