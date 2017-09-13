Ramaphosa told to put claims around personal life to bed

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa says he was counselled by a number of leaders within the ANC and provincial and regional ANC structures.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa says he’s been advised against making any further statement on the allegations around his personal life.

Ramaphosa was answering questions in the National Council of Provinces on Wednesday afternoon.

Last week he told the National Assembly he would be making a statement on the reports “in a day or two”, but nothing was forthcoming.

Ramaphosa says he was counselled by a number of leaders within the African National Congress (ANC) and provincial and regional ANC structures.

“And they said to me, ‘Deputy President, when you addressed this matter in the West Rand, you said you take responsibility for your actions and accountability. And you said you’d discussed it with your family and your wife, as far as we are concerned, that matter should rest there and we do not believe you should take it any further.’”

#Ramaphosa I do not see this (private matter) affecting the work I am doing for SANAC. GD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 13, 2017

