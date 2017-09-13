Police probing suspected suicide of boy (6)

This is the third suspected suicide case in the last 10 days involving children.

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police are investigating circumstances surrounding the death of a six-year-old boy found hanging in a bathroom at his school.

The child was discovered by a classmate.

The police’s Moatshe Ngoepe says they are awaiting autopsy results.

“Police outside Polokwane are investigating the death of a six-year-old who was found hanging.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)