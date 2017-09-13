Popular Topics
Parly committee on mining calls for strategy to make SA mines safer

The team visited the Kusasalethu and Mponeng mines in Carletonville on Wednesday, assessing mining health and safety.

FILE: Harmony's Kusasalethu mine. Picture: harmony.co.za
29 minutes ago

CARLETONVILLE - Parliament's portfolio committee on mineral resources say there is a need for a comprehensive strategy to make the country's mines safer.

The team visited the Kusasalethu and Mponeng mines in Carletonville on Wednesday, assessing mining health and safety.

Five workers died at Kusasalethu after a tremor caused a rockfall at the mine in August.

The oversight committee has listened to presentations on plans to address safety and health at the two mines.

Chairperson Sahlulele Luzipo says they are satisfied with the decrease in mine fatalities shown but says there is a definite room for improvement.

“What is it that we can do so that each and every worker when he goes underground, at least, he is guaranteed that he’s going to come back alive?”

He says the committee will wait for outcomes from probes into the seismic event that killed five miners at Kusasalethu before they suggest safety policy review at that mine.

The committee has also listened to Mponeng Mine's plans to mine deeper than they are currently despite having sunk the deepest shaft in the world at 4,2 km down.

Also discussed was how the mine would be safer in their new depth aspirations.

