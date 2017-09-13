Parly committee on mining calls for strategy to make SA mines safer
The team visited the Kusasalethu and Mponeng mines in Carletonville on Wednesday, assessing mining health and safety.
CARLETONVILLE - Parliament's portfolio committee on mineral resources say there is a need for a comprehensive strategy to make the country's mines safer.
The team visited the Kusasalethu and Mponeng mines in Carletonville on Wednesday, assessing mining health and safety.
Five workers died at Kusasalethu after a tremor caused a rockfall at the mine in August.
The oversight committee has listened to presentations on plans to address safety and health at the two mines.
Chairperson Sahlulele Luzipo says they are satisfied with the decrease in mine fatalities shown but says there is a definite room for improvement.
“What is it that we can do so that each and every worker when he goes underground, at least, he is guaranteed that he’s going to come back alive?”
He says the committee will wait for outcomes from probes into the seismic event that killed five miners at Kusasalethu before they suggest safety policy review at that mine.
The committee has also listened to Mponeng Mine's plans to mine deeper than they are currently despite having sunk the deepest shaft in the world at 4,2 km down.
Also discussed was how the mine would be safer in their new depth aspirations.
Popular in Local
-
[EXCLUSIVE] Moyane accused of lying under oath about Gordhan
-
Sars: Charges against Symington about his conduct, not statements he made
-
'Shock & disgust': Video of KZN principal, 2 teachers gang raping pupil emerges
-
Ramaphosa told to put claims around personal life to bed
-
Muthambi denies nepotism claims
-
ANC: KZN leadership should have consulted Luthuli House over appeal
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.