Officials to explain R14m financial aid payment blunder
Officials from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme, Walter Sisulu University and the company that manages the payment of funds are to appear before lawmakers on Wednesday.
CAPE TOWN – Members of Parliament (MPs) are demanding answers after a student in the Eastern Cape was mistakenly paid R14 million.
Officials from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme, Walter Sisulu University and the company that manages the payment of funds are to appear before lawmakers on Wednesday.
Sibongile Mani was meant to have received R1,400 from the scheme but was erroneously paid R14 million.
She allegedly spent over R800,000 before the blunder was picked up.
The balance of the money has been retrieved.
Mani is being held liable for the outstanding amount.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
'People are trying to discredit the Public Protector'
-
'Problems at Eskom need bold, immediate surgical excision'
-
Muthambi: Public Service Dept dealing with corruption
-
Police probing suspected suicide of boy (6)
-
[LISTEN] Mkhwebane denies writing note on Sarb weaknesses
-
KZN ANC: Governance of province will remain stable
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.