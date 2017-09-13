Officials to explain R14m financial aid payment blunder

Officials from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme, Walter Sisulu University and the company that manages the payment of funds are to appear before lawmakers on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN – Members of Parliament (MPs) are demanding answers after a student in the Eastern Cape was mistakenly paid R14 million.

Officials from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme, Walter Sisulu University and the company that manages the payment of funds are to appear before lawmakers on Wednesday.

Sibongile Mani was meant to have received R1,400 from the scheme but was erroneously paid R14 million.

She allegedly spent over R800,000 before the blunder was picked up.

The balance of the money has been retrieved.

Mani is being held liable for the outstanding amount.

