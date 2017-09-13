Popular Topics
N2 near George closed due to protest action

The demonstration comes a day after illegal shacks were removed from Thembalethu township.

Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Protest action has resulted in the closure of a section of the N2 highway near George.

A group of Thembalethu residents are burning rubble and tyres on the road.

The demonstration comes a day after illegal shacks were removed from the township.

The situation currently remains volatile.

The police’s Malcolm Poje says two demonstrators have been arrested.

“We have arrested two ladies in connection with public violence who were part of the protesters. The pair did not want to adhere to the call to disperse. We had to use stun grenades to disperse the unruly crowd. The situation is still volatile.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

