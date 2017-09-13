Moseneke: Qedani Mahlangu not exempt from answering questions
At least 110 psychiatric patients died after being moved from Life Esidimeni facilities in 2016 by the Gauteng Health Department.
JOHANNESBURG - Retired deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke says that former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu will be subpoenaed to appear before the Esidimeni tragedy arbitration process if any of the parties involved request answers from her.
Moseneke has been appointed to head the process.
WATCH: Victims of Life Esidimeni tragedy & State choose arbitration
Mahlangu resigned on the eve of the Esidimeni report being released and has since moved overseas.
But, Moseneke says that this doesn’t exempt her from answering tough questions if she’s required to.
“Any witness that properly ought to give evidence is subject to a subpoena.”
Christine Nxumalo’s sister is one of those who died. She says the fact that Mahlangu can be subpoenaed makes her and other families happy.
“And we know for sure they’re not going to volunteer to come and appear. So, we’re very happy about the fact that this process can be able to do that.”
The arbitration process is expected to begin in October and has been set down for three weeks.
