Mduduzi Manana pleads guilty to assault

Manana faces two counts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm for assaulting two women at a popular nightclub in Fourways, north of Johannesburg in August.

JOHANNESBURG - Former deputy Higher Education Minister Mduduzi Manana has pleaded guilty to assault at the Randburg magistrates court.

Manana is accused of beating two women at a Johannesburg night club last month.

He had already admitted to slapping one of them.

Manana resigned from the Education Ministry but remains a member of Parliament.

Manana is currently out on R5,000 bail.

More to follow.