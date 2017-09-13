Mduduzi Manana pleads guilty to assault

Parliament hears School of Govt owed R16m
Local
Manana faces two counts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm for assaulting two women at a popular nightclub in Fourways, north of Johannesburg in August.
JOHANNESBURG - Former deputy Higher Education Minister Mduduzi Manana has pleaded guilty to assault at the Randburg magistrates court.
Manana is accused of beating two women at a Johannesburg night club last month.
He had already admitted to slapping one of them.
Manana resigned from the Education Ministry but remains a member of Parliament.
Manana is currently out on R5,000 bail.
More to follow.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.