[LISTEN] Why corporal punishment still persists in SA
Dr Stefani Rohrs from the Children’s Institute says the reason for the persistence of corporal punishment is a lack of enforcement of the legislation surrounding beating children.
JOHANNESBURG - Dr Stefani Rohrs from the Children’s Institute says teachers know they can get away with beating children and that is why corporal punishment continues even though it is unlawful.
Dr Rohrs also lists lack of training for teachers on nonviolent discipline and classroom management as another reason.
Rohrs also says there needs to be a shift in the mindset of people, in general, in how they view violence against children.
Numerous videos that have gone viral on social media depicting teachers using physical force against learners, especially in KwaZulu-Natal.
Listen to the audio for more.
