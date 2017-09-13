[LISTEN] Sim Tshabalala says Standard Bank is run as a team

JOHANNESBURG – New sole Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala says the tradition at Standard Bank is one of stewardship.

“There has always been a culture of running the organisation as a team.”

Asked if his new role won’t be weird for former co-CEO Ben Kruger who resigned, Tshabalala said no.

“It’s not a ‘boss and subordinate’ relationship it’s a partnership with one partner having different responsibilities.”

Listen to the audio above for more.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)