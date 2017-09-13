[LISTEN] Mkhwebane denies writing note on Sarb weaknesses

Radio 702 | The Public Protector's office has denied that she wrote a note asking what the weaknesses of the SA Reserve Bank are during a meeting with the State Security Agency.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s spokesperson Cleopatra Mosana has denied that Mkhwebane wrote a note asking what the weaknesses of the SA Reserve Bank are during a meeting with the State Security Agency.

“Unless you can prove beyond reasonable doubt, it’s not the handwriting of Advocate Mkhwebane.”

Mosana was adamant that it was probably investigators who wrote the note as they tend to take notes during an investigation.

Yesterday, the South African Reserve Bank accused the Public Protector of conspiring with the Presidency and the State Security Agency to attack the central bank and undermine its authority.

