Henri van Breda’s lawyer to continue grilling blood spatter expert
The family axe murder accused has been on trial for more than a month for the murders of his parents and brother, and the attempted murder of his sister.
CAPE TOWN - Family axe murder accused Henri van Breda’s lawyer will on Wednesday continue the cross-examination of the State’s final witness, blood spatter expert Marius Joubert.
Van Breda has been on trial for more than a month for the murders of his parents and brother, and the attempted murder of his sister.
He claims that a balaclava-clad intruder attacked his family with an axe in their De Zalze home in Stellenbosch in January 2015.
Captain Joubert told the court that he was not ruling out the possibility that the crime scene was staged.
Joubert testified that blood spatter evidence did not match Van Breda’s version of events.
The State witness said the blood spatter stains on the accused’s shorts means that he was near his mother when she was attacked. Van Breda claimed that he wasn’t.
Defence Advocate Pieter Botha started his cross-examination of Joubert late on Tuesday afternoon.
He asked Joubert whether a presumptive test for blood was done on Van Breda’s socks and shorts, to which the witness replied no.
These tests establish whether a sample was definitely blood or not.
Botha will continue cross-examination on Wednesday.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
[LISTEN] Why corporal punishment still persists in SA
-
SAA to cut fleet in bid to return to profitability
-
Dirco: No South Africans killed in Hurricane Irma
-
CPUT to use video footage to find knife attack suspects
-
Analyst: If consumers don’t spend, SA economy won’t grow
-
Mduduzi Manana expected in court on assault charges
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.