Henri van Breda’s lawyer to continue grilling blood spatter expert

CAPE TOWN - Family axe murder accused Henri van Breda’s lawyer will on Wednesday continue the cross-examination of the State’s final witness, blood spatter expert Marius Joubert.

Van Breda has been on trial for more than a month for the murders of his parents and brother, and the attempted murder of his sister.

He claims that a balaclava-clad intruder attacked his family with an axe in their De Zalze home in Stellenbosch in January 2015.

Captain Joubert told the court that he was not ruling out the possibility that the crime scene was staged.

Joubert testified that blood spatter evidence did not match Van Breda’s version of events.

The State witness said the blood spatter stains on the accused’s shorts means that he was near his mother when she was attacked. Van Breda claimed that he wasn’t.

Defence Advocate Pieter Botha started his cross-examination of Joubert late on Tuesday afternoon.

He asked Joubert whether a presumptive test for blood was done on Van Breda’s socks and shorts, to which the witness replied no.

These tests establish whether a sample was definitely blood or not.

Botha will continue cross-examination on Wednesday.

