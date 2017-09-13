Disbanded KZN ANC to appeal court ruling on leadership
Provincial leaders insist the move is not being made because they are scared of a re-run of the 2015 elective conference.
DURBAN - The now disbanded KwaZulu-Natal African National Congress (ANC) leadership says it will appeal a court judgment that effectively nullifies the executive to ensure correct party precedent is upheld.
Provincial leaders insist the move is not being made because they are scared of a re-run of the 2015 elective conference.
The Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday declared that conference unlawful on the basis that one-third of the branches had not requested it.
KZN ANC Youth League Chair Kwazi Mshengu says the disbanded executive is confident that even if the conference were to be re-run tomorrow, the same leaders would be overwhelmingly re-elected.
“Our view is that we must appeal this decision so that we avoid creating a bad precedent that will hamstring the ANC in its operation.”
But Mshengu says if the ANC NEC tells them to withdraw their appeal, they will engage with the party’s national leaders.
“The national executive committee members could not even come to court to defend the ANC. It’s very strange that they leave us and say ‘handle the case’ and when the outcome is out, they say ‘no thank you - we’re taking over now’. It can’t be.”
The provincial leadership says the branches themselves have pushed them to appeal.
Popular in Politics
-
SACP, Cosatu to launch own elective campaign for 2019 elections
-
Muthambi denies nepotism claims
-
ANC: KZN leadership should have consulted Luthuli House over appeal
-
Ramaphosa told to put claims around personal life to bed
-
MPs grill SAA over decision to extend Dudu Myeni’s term
-
ANC KZN: WE don’t need NEC’s permission to appeal ruling
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.