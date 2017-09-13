Disbanded KZN ANC to appeal court ruling on leadership

Provincial leaders insist the move is not being made because they are scared of a re-run of the 2015 elective conference.

DURBAN - The now disbanded KwaZulu-Natal African National Congress (ANC) leadership says it will appeal a court judgment that effectively nullifies the executive to ensure correct party precedent is upheld.

The Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday declared that conference unlawful on the basis that one-third of the branches had not requested it.

KZN ANC Youth League Chair Kwazi Mshengu says the disbanded executive is confident that even if the conference were to be re-run tomorrow, the same leaders would be overwhelmingly re-elected.

“Our view is that we must appeal this decision so that we avoid creating a bad precedent that will hamstring the ANC in its operation.”

But Mshengu says if the ANC NEC tells them to withdraw their appeal, they will engage with the party’s national leaders.

“The national executive committee members could not even come to court to defend the ANC. It’s very strange that they leave us and say ‘handle the case’ and when the outcome is out, they say ‘no thank you - we’re taking over now’. It can’t be.”

The provincial leadership says the branches themselves have pushed them to appeal.