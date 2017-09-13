Popular Topics
Dirco: No South Africans killed in Hurricane Irma

Over 200 South Africans are living and working on the British Virgin Islands and most lost all their belongings to the storm.

Debris and a boat washed up onto shore in Marigot, near the Bay of Nettle, on the French Collectivity of Saint Martin, after the passage of Hurricane Irma on 6 September, 2017. Picture: AFP
Debris and a boat washed up onto shore in Marigot, near the Bay of Nettle, on the French Collectivity of Saint Martin, after the passage of Hurricane Irma on 6 September, 2017. Picture: AFP
47 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The International Relations Department says it is working closely with the British Commonwealth Office to help assist South Africans in the British Virgin Islands affected by Hurricane Irma.

Over 200 South Africans are living and working on the British Virgin Islands and most lost all their belongings to the storm.

WATCH: A walk through the aftermath of Hurricane Irma

Dozens of people have been killed as Irma left a trail of destruction across the Caribbean.

The department's Nelson Kgwete says there are no reports of South Africans killed.

“The South African government has received communication from the British Commonwealth Office indicating they’ll render support to all Commonwealth citizens, including South Africans. Some of them have already been contacted by authorities.”

GALLERY: British Virgin Islands devastated by Hurricane Irma

