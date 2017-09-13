Dirco: No South Africans killed in Hurricane Irma
Over 200 South Africans are living and working on the British Virgin Islands and most lost all their belongings to the storm.
JOHANNESBURG - The International Relations Department says it is working closely with the British Commonwealth Office to help assist South Africans in the British Virgin Islands affected by Hurricane Irma.
Dozens of people have been killed as Irma left a trail of destruction across the Caribbean.
The department's Nelson Kgwete says there are no reports of South Africans killed.
“The South African government has received communication from the British Commonwealth Office indicating they’ll render support to all Commonwealth citizens, including South Africans. Some of them have already been contacted by authorities.”
