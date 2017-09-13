Boy (3) injured in Brakpan house robbery

[WATCH LIVE] Cyril Ramaphosa Q&A in Parliament
Politics
Police say criminals broke into the house on Wednesday morning and opened fire.
JOHANNESBURG - A three-year-old boy has been hurt in an armed robbery in Brakpan, southern Johannesburg.
The child's father was also wounded in the robbery.
The police's Kay Makhubela said: “When they woke up in the morning they found a man standing in the passage where he shot towards the owner of the house. So we are investigating a case of house robbery as the suspect fled with some electric equipment from the house.”
