Another accomplice in Mduduzi Manana assault case arrested
Police have confirmed that another man has handed himself over, claiming he too was involved in the assault.
JOHANNESBURG - Police have confirmed that a third person has been arrested in connection with the assault case involving former deputy minister Mduduzi Manana.
Manana pleaded guilty to three counts of assault on Wednesday afternoon after he was filmed assaulting two women at a nightclub last month.
But this was not before one of the victims identified a man in the gallery as one of Manana's alleged accomplices.
The police's Kay Makhubela said: "The third suspect was arrested in the case relating to former Deputy Minister Mduduzi Manana and he will be appearing in court within 48 hours. The man handed himself in and we had to process the arrest.”
Manana will be sentenced on 7 November while his alleged accomplices will appear in court soon.
WATCH: Manana pleads guilty
