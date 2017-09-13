Popular Topics
ANC KZN: WE don’t need NEC’s permission to appeal ruling

Provincial leaders have hit out at the ANC NEC, saying it was nowhere to be seen during court proceedings.

The KwaZulu-Natal ANC leadership. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN.
The KwaZulu-Natal ANC leadership. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN.
32 minutes ago

DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal believes it doesn’t need the national executive committee (NEC)'s permission to appeal a judgment nullifying the provincial structure's election.

The now disbanded KZN collective has been unpacking the contents of Tuesday's High Court ruling that the 2015 elective conference and decisions taken at it were illegal.

Provincial leaders have hit out at the ANC NEC, saying it was nowhere to be seen during court proceedings but now it wants to stop them from appealing.

KZN ANC Youth League Chair Kwazi Mshengu delivered a joint statement on behalf of the collective, addressing the issue of why the conference was convened prematurely and how they believe the court erred in nullifying that gathering.

He says the judge's failed to take party precedence into consideration and that conferences have been convened early before.

“We’re dealing with a case of comrades who were aggrieved by the outcomes and then they decided to question the process that they were part of from the beginning

Youth League Secretary Thanduxolo Sabela says if people think the judgment will dent their lobbying for Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to become president, they must think again.

