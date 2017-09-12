[WATCH] Jeff Radebe: I am ready to lead
Christa Eybers & Clement Manyathela | Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe says that he is ready to lead the ANC if he is called upon to do so. Radebe sat down with EWN's Clement Manyathela in a wide ranging interview.
