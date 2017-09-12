-
Bell Pottinger's British arm collapsesWorld
State Capture: 'Not establishing inquiry amounts to taking law into own hands'Politics
#RandReport: Rand bows to dollar effect, stocks lifted by mining sharesBusiness
130 tonne 'monster fatberg' discovered in London sewerWorld
SANBS running on just two days of stockLocal
Process of restoring power to JHB CBD continuesLocal
Taraji P. Henson is looking for love
No more monkey business: lawsuit over macaque's 'selfie' is settledLifestyle
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launchLifestyle
Mel B reportedly accused of intimidating witnessLifestyle
Smoking and the impact on your lungsLifestyle
[MY TAKE] The language used around racismLifestyle
How to keep your brain youngLifestyle
Study: Northern China smog cuts life expectancy by 3 years versus southLifestyle
Sharon Osbourne: Kim Kardashian a strong, grounded womanLifestyle
Sitting most of the day may lead to an early grave - studyLifestyle
Disbanded KZN ANC leadership, disgruntled members place emphasis on unityPolitics
Van Rooyen denies Dubai trip was paid for by GuptasPolitics
Muthambi denies dodging ParliamentPolitics
Amcu treasurer shot dead near Implats mine in RustenburgPolitics
Zuma likens himself to Steve BikoLocal
May faces new parliament battle with committee voteWorld
[OPINION] Why is Steve Biko’s remarkable legacy often overlooked?Opinion
[OPINION] Education and liberationOpinion
[ANALYSIS] Unpredictability rules as Zuma enters the real game of riskOpinion
[OPINION] Why UN sanctions against North Korea’s missile programme failedOpinion
[FACT CHECK] Do only 14% of South Africans read books?Opinion
[OPINION] Do not domesticate girlsOpinion
SANBS running on just two days of stock
The organisation says it experiences sporadic shortages, given that less than 1% of South Africans donate blood.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Blood Service is calling for donations now that it’s running on just two days of stock.
The service says it’s in particular need of blood group O.
The organisation says it experiences sporadic shortages, given that less than 1% of South Africans donate blood.
General Manager Ivor Hobbs says they need at least five days of stock to function optimally.
“When you donate blood, it’s not just preventing death, but it’s really about celebrating the lives, the experiences, the opportunities, and the potential that blood donors are able to give to patients in need.”
