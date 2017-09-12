SANBS running on just two days of stock

The organisation says it experiences sporadic shortages, given that less than 1% of South Africans donate blood.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Blood Service is calling for donations now that it’s running on just two days of stock.

The service says it’s in particular need of blood group O.

The organisation says it experiences sporadic shortages, given that less than 1% of South Africans donate blood.

General Manager Ivor Hobbs says they need at least five days of stock to function optimally.

“When you donate blood, it’s not just preventing death, but it’s really about celebrating the lives, the experiences, the opportunities, and the potential that blood donors are able to give to patients in need.”