Rudi van Breda's body was moved, court hears

CAPE TOWN - The body of the brother of triple murder accused Henri van Breda was moved after he was killed.

This formed part of the evidence given by a blood splatter expert in the Western Cape High Court on Monday, where the van Breda family murder trial resumed.

Van Breda is accused of axing to death his brother and parents in 2015. His sister was left seriously injured after the attack.

Blood splatter expert Marius Joubert is back on the stand on Tuesday after giving a detailed account of evidence found on the scene in January 2015.

Joubert says the blood stains on Henri van Breda's white socks and grey shorts reveals the clothing items were in close proximity to the “blood shedding” events.

Blood analysis further shows the body of his brother, Rudi van Breda, was moved from the bed to the floor where it was found by police.

Joubert says they were able to trace microscopical evidence of DNA linked to all three deceased in the shower, despite the presence of a chemical that was sprayed in the vicinity.

He says investigators also noticed an item was removed from Henri van Breda's bed because there was an absence of blood spatter in an “otherwise continuous blood-stained area”.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)