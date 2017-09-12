Process of restoring power to JHB CBD continues
City Power says great strides have been made in reconnecting parts of the CBD.
JOHANNESBURG - City Power says while electricity has not been restored to all areas affected by last week's cable theft, great strides have been made in reconnecting parts of the CBD.
The utility's Sol Masolo says they've managed to reconnect some areas in the south west of Johannesburg and will continue working through the night.
“We have just restored the area in the south west of Joburg that includes Commissioner Street and Simmonds Street where both Standard Bank and Carlton Centre are.
"So both the areas around Carlton Centre as well as the area next Standard Bank on Simmons Street have been switched back on. The switch on process will continue throughout the night.”
