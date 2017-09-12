Overstrand authorities to meet with Kleinmond community after protest
Relative calm has been restored to the area following disruptive demonstrations by nearly 500 people in Kleinmond on Monday.
CAPE TOWN - Overstrand municipal officials will on Wednesday meet with residents who have been protesting in the area.
Their grievances include the awarding of a cleaning service tender and the lack of housing.
Police were containing protesting residents in the area by blocking off a section of the R44.
Municipal officials say due process has been followed in the awarding of a cleaning tender to a Hermanus-based business owner.
Residents, however, want the tender awarded to a business owner from the community.
The Overstrand Municipality's Desmond Lackay said: “The response of the municipal manager has not been handed over to the community yet, that will be done tomorrow.”
The three-year contract of the previous service provider lapsed at the end of June.
Residents were still setting fire to patches of vegetation near the Overhills community.
#Kleinmond The section of the R44 along the Overhills community remains closed to traffic @BrandtKev - KB pic.twitter.com/YyFDNrdeWz— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 12, 2017
#Kleinmond Community representative, Ayanda Tyulu, says a cleaning tender is at the core of residents' complaints @BrandtKev - KB pic.twitter.com/f3MUaaqNq6— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 12, 2017
