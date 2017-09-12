Overstrand authorities to meet with Kleinmond community after protest

Relative calm has been restored to the area following disruptive demonstrations by nearly 500 people in Kleinmond on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Overstrand municipal officials will on Wednesday meet with residents who have been protesting in the area.

Relative calm has been restored to the area following disruptive demonstrations by nearly 500 people in Kleinmond on Monday.

Their grievances include the awarding of a cleaning service tender and the lack of housing.

Police were containing protesting residents in the area by blocking off a section of the R44.

Municipal officials say due process has been followed in the awarding of a cleaning tender to a Hermanus-based business owner.

Residents, however, want the tender awarded to a business owner from the community.

The Overstrand Municipality's Desmond Lackay said: “The response of the municipal manager has not been handed over to the community yet, that will be done tomorrow.”

The three-year contract of the previous service provider lapsed at the end of June.

Residents were still setting fire to patches of vegetation near the Overhills community.

#Kleinmond The section of the R44 along the Overhills community remains closed to traffic @BrandtKev - KB pic.twitter.com/YyFDNrdeWz — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 12, 2017