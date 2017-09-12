Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital says budget adequate to cover costs

The Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital says when it’s running at full capacity it will have the funds to cover operational costs.

JOHANNESBURG - The Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital says when it’s running at full capacity it will have the funds to cover operational costs.

The world-class medical facility is said to face a funding crisis.

The facility was opened nine months ago and caters for specialised treatment for children.

Media reports have indicated that certain sections haven't yet opened as the hospital has only received R150 million from government and not R500 million as promised.

CEO Mandisa Maholwana says this is enough for now.

“The R150 million is for us to start for the first financial year, so it’s adequate and was budgeted accordingly with the National Department of Health for us to deliver services. Our operational model for the hospital was always a combination of government funding but also some donor funding.”

Meanwhile, Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has criticised claims that government has failed to honour its agreement to fund the Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital in Johannesburg.

But Motsoaledi says this is nonsense as the money is being released in stages.

Additional reporting by Ray White.

