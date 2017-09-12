Popular Topics
Motlanthe: Association with corruption could cost ANC next election

Kgalema Motlanthe says the ANC has to lose for the penny to drop, saying this would be good for the party.

one hour ago

PRETORIA - Former South African President Kgalema Motlanthe says the African National Congress (ANC) could lose the election in 2019.

Interviewed on the BBC’s Hardtalk programme, Motlanthe says the party might have outlived its useful purpose in South Africa.

He says association with corruption could cost the ANC the next election.

“At the rate at which it’s sliding to the bottom, it may actually lose the elections.”

The former president told the Hardtalk programme the ANC has to lose for the penny to drop, saying this would be good for the party

“Those elements who are in it for the largesse would quit and only then would the possibility arise for salvaging whatever is left of it.”

He says political parties are established for a specific purpose and maybe the ANC has achieved that.

