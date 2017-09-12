Mkhwebane defends meeting with Presidency before Bankorp report release

Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane says she met with the Presidency because the office specifically requested a meeting to clarify some issues.

PRETORIA - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has defended her meetings with the Presidency and the State Security Agency (SSA), saying they formed part of her investigation into the Bankorp matter.

In an affidavit filed in the High Court on Monday, the South African Reserve Bank has demanded she hand over the transcripts of those meetings.

The reserve bank is taking the report on review.

The remedial action to amend the central bank's constitutional mandate has already been set aside.

The central bank has accused Mkhwebane of conspiring with the Presidency and SSA to use the investigation to attack the bank.

Advocate Mkhwebane has told the SABC she met with the Presidency because the office specifically requested a meeting to clarify certain issues.

She says the Reserve Bank never requested such a meeting.

Mkhwebane hasn’t explained why the proposed constitutional amendments were discussed with the Presidency but only revealed to the Reserve Bank when her report was made public.

She also hasn’t explained why this meeting was not included in the final document.

The Advocate says she will clarify all the issues raised by the Reserve Bank and set the record straight in her replying affidavit.

EVIDENCE

The Reserve Bank has questioned why the Public Protector appears to have discussed the vulnerability of the central bank with the State Security Agency.

In a handwritten note titled "Meeting with SSA,” Advocate Mkhwebane writes down as among the talking points about the Reserve Bank how are they vulnerable.

The bank says the fact that this question was discussed with the SSA shows that the investigation was aimed at undermining the central bank.

It says this note further reveals that the investigation had turned from probing the CIEX report to an attack on the Reserve Bank.

The bank says it serves as evidence that the remedial action had an ulterior purpose.

The central bank has noted that its allegations against Mkhwebane are serious and has called on her to address them in a replying affidavit.

