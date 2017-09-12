Metro police officer injured during clashes in Hout Bay

Police and law enforcement officials reacted to violent protests in Hout Bay.

CAPE TOWN - A metro police officer has been wounded during clashes with some Hangberg residents.

Police and law enforcement officials reacted to violent protests in Hout Bay.

The demonstration is believed to be about fishing permits.

A section of Harbour Road remains closed.

Several Hangberg residents making their way from work could be seen turning around, as they were too scared to enter the volatile community.

Police nyalas were driving into the community as protesters continued to throw rocks and stones at authorities.

The city’s JP Smith said a metro police officer has been hospitalised after he was wounded after he was hit by a signal flare.

Earlier rioters had looted boats in the harbour and stolen signal flares which they were firing at police.

Officers have gathered along the road armed with rubber bullets and pistols.

More officers were arriving on the scene as law enforcement tried to quell the tension

#HoutBay Police keeping a watchful eye on the group of demonstrators in Hangberg. SF pic.twitter.com/vJF3E87S0r — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 12, 2017

#HoutBay A group made up of mostly youngsters can be seen throwing stones at officers. SF pic.twitter.com/P80d29eP58 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 12, 2017

#HoutBay Protesters hide in the hills as they throw rocks at officers. SF pic.twitter.com/kTtblJ55mv — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 12, 2017

#HoutBay This is the closest point the media can get to the demonstration at this point. SF pic.twitter.com/zICb3YhLW8 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 12, 2017

(Edited by Zinhle Nkosi)