Martin van Breda was caught unaware during deadly attack, court told

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
Go

Martin van Breda was caught unaware during deadly attack, court told

Henri van Breda is on trial in the Western Cape High Court for the murders of his parents, Martin and Teresa, his brother Rudi, and for the attempted murder of his sister Marli.

FILE: Murder-accused Henri van Breda at the Western Cape High Court. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN.
FILE: Murder-accused Henri van Breda at the Western Cape High Court. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN.
30 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A blood spatter expert says murder accused Henri van Breda's father was caught unaware when he was attacked.

Van Breda is on trial in the Western Cape High Court for the murders of his parents, Martin and Teresa, his brother Rudi, and for the attempted murder of his sister Marli.

He claims a balaclava-clad attacker killed his family in their De Zalze estate home in January 2015.

Captain Marius Joubert, the State's final witness, has told the court Rudi van Breda was probably lying on his stomach on his bed when he was attacked.

Joubert says, according to the blood spatter stains, the older Van Breda sibling had either been asleep or was caught by surprise when he was attacked.

Joubert adds it is also probable that Martin van Breda had been attending to his eldest son, who was lying on the bed when he was attacked and didn’t have time to react.

He'd been standing close to the bed when he was killed.

The evidence further indicates the mother, Teresa, was attacked while standing in the doorway of her sons' room.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA