Martin van Breda was caught unaware during deadly attack, court told

Henri van Breda is on trial in the Western Cape High Court for the murders of his parents, Martin and Teresa, his brother Rudi, and for the attempted murder of his sister Marli.

CAPE TOWN - A blood spatter expert says murder accused Henri van Breda's father was caught unaware when he was attacked.

Van Breda is on trial in the Western Cape High Court for the murders of his parents, Martin and Teresa, his brother Rudi, and for the attempted murder of his sister Marli.

He claims a balaclava-clad attacker killed his family in their De Zalze estate home in January 2015.

Captain Marius Joubert, the State's final witness, has told the court Rudi van Breda was probably lying on his stomach on his bed when he was attacked.

Joubert says, according to the blood spatter stains, the older Van Breda sibling had either been asleep or was caught by surprise when he was attacked.

Joubert adds it is also probable that Martin van Breda had been attending to his eldest son, who was lying on the bed when he was attacked and didn’t have time to react.

He'd been standing close to the bed when he was killed.

The evidence further indicates the mother, Teresa, was attacked while standing in the doorway of her sons' room.