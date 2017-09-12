Man shot outside Bedfordview KFC in critical condition

Police say gunmen in a VW Caddy drove shot at the victim's car eight times and he was hit four times.

JOHANNESBURG - A man is in a critical condition in a Johannesburg hospital after he was shot numerous times while sitting in his car at Bedford Center in Bedfordview, eastern Johannesburg on Tuesday morning.

Police say they are investigating the circumstances around the incident.

Police say the victim was sitting in his car at a parking near KFC at Bedford Centre when gunmen in a VW Caddy drove past and shot eight times; the man was hit four times and was rushed to hospital.

The police's Kay Makhubela says valuables were found in his car.

“We found cash and some laptops in the car.”

The motive for the shooting is not known but police are investigating whether he may have been followed, eyewitnesses say the man withdrew a large amount of cash from a bank just before the shooting.