KZN teachers linked to sex assault cases to be suspended
The Basic Education Department says it is in possession of a video showing a principal and two other teachers apparently gang raping a pupil.
JOHANNESBURG - The Basic Education Department is expected to serve at least eight teachers from five schools in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) with suspension letters on Tuesday morning.
This comes after seven of those teachers have been linked to separate sexual assault cases involving school girls.
The department says it is in possession of a video showing a principal and two other teachers apparently gang raping a pupil.
The Department of Basic Education’s Elijah Mhlanga says that it is disappointing that a principal, a head of the department and an educator forced themselves on a school girl at the same time, in what appears to be a gang rape.
He says that suspension letters coupled with police investigations would kick start the process to holding the teachers to account for behaviour he refers to as disgusting.
“People who are expected to be protecting learners, only to find them being predators on the same learners that they're expected to protect.”
A teacher at Mdlamse High School is also expected to be served with suspension papers after a video showing him viciously assaulting a pupil with what appears to be a stick went viral on social media.
Mhlanga has characterised these incidents as intolerable behaviour, which he says need to be rooted out of the education system.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
