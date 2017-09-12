KZN murderer & rapist hit with 3 life terms plus 50 years

Sibusiso Mpisane attacked girls in KwaZulu-Natal between the ages of eight and 17.

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Pietermaritzburg has sentenced a convicted murderer and rapist to three life terms along with an additional 50 years behind bars.

Sibusiso Mpisane was found guilty on five counts of rape and one murder.

He attacked girls in KwaZulu-Natal between the ages of eight and 17.

The police's Thulane Zwane says the sentences will run concurrently.

“Such a sentence should serve as a warning to others who are thinking of raping vulnerable women.”