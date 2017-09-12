Govt's anti-gang strategy criticised for being vague

The Police Ministry has been touting government’s anti-gang strategy as a blue print to getting a grip on crime, particularly in the Western Cape.

CAPE TOWN - Critics of government's anti-gang strategy say the police service will have to drastically improve crime intelligence gathering to win the war with gangsterism.

A child was killed in Ocean View over the weekend, only two days after deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkongi promised drastic action against police officers colluding with criminals.

The little boy is the second young victim of gang violence in Cape Town in the space of a just a few days.

But the Democratic Alliance’s Zak Mbele says the police service lacks the crime intelligence necessary to infiltrate gangs, adding their strategy is too vague.

“The real problem, as with many policies in this country, is the implementation backed by the right resourcing.”

Criminologist Don Pinnock says the strategy is too general to make it implementable.

“The criminal underworld is extremely complex. If you’re going to put any strategy together, you have to indicate an understanding of that complexity.”

He says the demotion of top cops Jeremy Vearey and Peter Jacobs has been a setback in dealing with gangsterism.

Police management is appealing their reinstatement in the Labour Court.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)