Govt's anti-gang strategy criticised for being vague
The Police Ministry has been touting government’s anti-gang strategy as a blue print to getting a grip on crime, particularly in the Western Cape.
CAPE TOWN - Critics of government's anti-gang strategy say the police service will have to drastically improve crime intelligence gathering to win the war with gangsterism.
A child was killed in Ocean View over the weekend, only two days after deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkongi promised drastic action against police officers colluding with criminals.
The little boy is the second young victim of gang violence in Cape Town in the space of a just a few days.
The Police Ministry has been touting government’s anti-gang strategy as a blue print to getting a grip on crime, particularly in the Western Cape.
But the Democratic Alliance’s Zak Mbele says the police service lacks the crime intelligence necessary to infiltrate gangs, adding their strategy is too vague.
“The real problem, as with many policies in this country, is the implementation backed by the right resourcing.”
Criminologist Don Pinnock says the strategy is too general to make it implementable.
“The criminal underworld is extremely complex. If you’re going to put any strategy together, you have to indicate an understanding of that complexity.”
He says the demotion of top cops Jeremy Vearey and Peter Jacobs has been a setback in dealing with gangsterism.
Police management is appealing their reinstatement in the Labour Court.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Court declares KZN ANC elective conference unlawful
-
Sarb: Mkhwebane conspired with Presidency, State Security
-
‘Steve Biko would be appalled at the state of SA'
-
CT police station commanders at centre of gun theft scandal still working
-
Kleinmond remains tense after violent protest
-
Four arrested in Glebelands hostel raid
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.