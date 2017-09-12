Video shows Gauteng woman fighting off armed robbers

In the video circulating on social media, two men can be seen jumping out of a car and wrestling the woman to the ground to apparently to steal her handbag.

JOHANNESBURG - Three men caught on CCTV footage while trying to rob a woman in Auckland Park in Johannesburg have been arrested.

In the video circulating on social media, two men can be seen jumping out of a car and wrestling the woman to the ground to apparently steal her handbag.

The woman fights back and the criminals eventually give up.

The police's Kay Makhubele says that the men were arrested for armed robbery and possession of a gas gun.

“We appreciate and applaud the community who brought this to the police’s attention so that we can stop this.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)