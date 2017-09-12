Video shows Gauteng woman fighting off armed robbers
In the video circulating on social media, two men can be seen jumping out of a car and wrestling the woman to the ground to apparently to steal her handbag.
JOHANNESBURG - Three men caught on CCTV footage while trying to rob a woman in Auckland Park in Johannesburg have been arrested.
VIDEO 1: Robbery in Goring Ave, Auckland Park this afternoon. WATCH: @MbalulaFikile @MakeSAsafe pic.twitter.com/c5VCXLPikA— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) September 11, 2017
The woman fights back and the criminals eventually give up.
The police's Kay Makhubele says that the men were arrested for armed robbery and possession of a gas gun.
“We appreciate and applaud the community who brought this to the police’s attention so that we can stop this.”
VIDEO 2: WATCH this robbery in Goring Ave, Auckland Park. #MbalulaFikile @MakeSAsafe pic.twitter.com/8Y4sS6nMSY— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) September 11, 2017
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
