Eskom clarifying responses to Trillian relationship

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
Go

Eskom clarifying responses to Trillian relationship

Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown has asked the power utility's board to provide specific documents and explain its dealings with Trillian.

FILE: Eskom flags at Megawatt Park in Johannesburg. Picture: Taurai Maduna/EWN
FILE: Eskom flags at Megawatt Park in Johannesburg. Picture: Taurai Maduna/EWN
44 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom is in the process of clarifying certain issues in its report to Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown about its relationship with a Gupta-linked company.

Brown asked the power utility's board to provide specific documents and explain its dealings with Trillian.

It has emerged that Eskom lied about payments it made to the company.

It is understood that Eskom submitted a "comprehensive" report to the Public Enterprises Minister and is now working on a response to some of the issues she highlighted.

The board met last month to discuss a plan to deal with those who lied about payments made to Trillian after Eskom initially claimed that all transactions were above board and then it emerged that these had in fact been red flagged New York-based firm Oliver Wyman.

Brown has been through the report which explains Eskom’s relationship with Trillian but has asked for urgent clarification on certain issues.

It's unclear if the minister will make the report public but she insists that she did not know that Eskom had lied about the payments made to the company, which had ties to the controversial Gupta family.

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA