Eskom clarifying responses to Trillian relationship
Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown has asked the power utility's board to provide specific documents and explain its dealings with Trillian.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom is in the process of clarifying certain issues in its report to Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown about its relationship with a Gupta-linked company.
Brown asked the power utility's board to provide specific documents and explain its dealings with Trillian.
It has emerged that Eskom lied about payments it made to the company.
It is understood that Eskom submitted a "comprehensive" report to the Public Enterprises Minister and is now working on a response to some of the issues she highlighted.
The board met last month to discuss a plan to deal with those who lied about payments made to Trillian after Eskom initially claimed that all transactions were above board and then it emerged that these had in fact been red flagged New York-based firm Oliver Wyman.
Brown has been through the report which explains Eskom’s relationship with Trillian but has asked for urgent clarification on certain issues.
It's unclear if the minister will make the report public but she insists that she did not know that Eskom had lied about the payments made to the company, which had ties to the controversial Gupta family.
