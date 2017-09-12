Dept yet to release compensation guidelines over bird flu outbreak

In some cases, the H5N8 strain has caused millions of rand in damages coupled with job losses, with thousands more possibly on the line.

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Agriculture is yet to release guidelines for farmers who are seeking compensation for losses due to bird flu.

This is despite Minister Senzeni Sokwana’s announcement in August that it will be published at the beginning of September.

Poultry Disease Management Agency’s Director Ziyanda Majokweni says that they have been tracking the bird flu outbreak since June.

“According to our latest figures, we’ve had 43 outbreaks.”

She says that measures to combat the outbreak meet international standards.

In August, the Department of Agriculture said that it would look at compensation guidelines to alleviate some of the financial damage caused by the virus.

The Democratic Alliance wants Zokwana to tell Parliament how his department plans to halt job losses due to bird flu.

The Department has not responded to Eyewitness News’ queries.

