DA: Zuma obliged to comply with state capture remedial action
The party has approached the High Court in Pretoria to order that the president has breached the Constitution and order him to setup a state capture judicial commission of inquiry.
PRETORIA - The Democratic Alliance's (DA) legal team has argued that until President Jacob Zuma obtains a court order suspending the enforcement of the State of Capture remedial action, he is obliged to comply with it.
The party has approached the High Court in Pretoria to order that the president has breached the Constitution and order him to setup a state capture judicial commission of inquiry.
Zuma has applied to review the remedial action and the matter is expected to be heard later this year.
The DA’s advocate Anton Katz has argued that by simply ignoring the remedial action, Zuma has harmed the dignity of the Public Protector’s office and rendered it ineffectual.
"When an organ of state, and in particular the president, says to the court 'I've brought a review application against remedial action', then takes it upon himself that I don't have to comply until that review case is heard, we would suggest that her dignity would be compromised and ineffective."
