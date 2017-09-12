DA accuses Parly of shielding Minister Muthambi
Members of Parliament wanted her to respond to media reports that she blew nearly R500,000 of public money.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has accused Parliament of shielding Public Service Minister Faith Muthambi from accountability after it emerged she won't be sanctioned for missing a meeting.
Although the Public Service and Administration oversight committee decided to issue a summons last month to force her to appear in Parliament, it hasn't been issued.
Members of Parliament (MPs) wanted her to respond to media reports that she blew nearly R500,000 of public money on flying 30 friends and family members to Cape Town to attend her budget vote speech in May.
House chairperson Cedric Frolick says that Parliament did not take steps to sanction Muthambi because the committee did not follow "the necessary procedures”.
But DA MP John Steenhuisen isn't buying it.
“The ministers are being protected from having to come and account before committees.”
He says that Muthambi and at least two of her Cabinet colleagues have not been available to account to Parliament in recent weeks.
“We’ve seen it with the Home Affairs committee with Mr Gigaba and we’ve seen with the International Relations committee with Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane.”
The committee's acting chairperson Mina Lesoma has confirmed to Eyewitness News that Muthambi will attend a meeting in Parliament on Wednesday when MPs go through financial performance reports.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
