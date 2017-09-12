Popular Topics
Boy (6) found hanging in school bathroom in Seshego

It’s not yet clear whether the grade one pupil committed suicide or was killed on Friday.

It’s not yet clear whether the grade one pupil committed suicide or was killed. Picture: Pixabay.com

19 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - It has emerged a six-year-old boy has been found hanging from the roof of a school bathroom in Seshego in Limpopo.

It’s not yet clear whether the grade one pupil committed suicide or was killed on Friday.

The police's Moatshe Ngoepe says the circumstances around his death are being investigated.

“The police are investigating the death of a six-year-old child who was found hanging within the school premises on Friday last week.”

Two weeks ago, the body of a nine-year-old boy was found hanging from a tree at his school in Mpumalanga.

