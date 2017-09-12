Boy (6) found hanging in school bathroom in Seshego

It’s not yet clear whether the grade one pupil committed suicide or was killed on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - It has emerged a six-year-old boy has been found hanging from the roof of a school bathroom in Seshego in Limpopo.

The police's Moatshe Ngoepe says the circumstances around his death are being investigated.

“The police are investigating the death of a six-year-old child who was found hanging within the school premises on Friday last week.”

Two weeks ago, the body of a nine-year-old boy was found hanging from a tree at his school in Mpumalanga.