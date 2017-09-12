'Arrest those responsible for theft of over 30 firearms at 2 CT police stations'
Police Minister Fikile Mbalula says authorities cannot tolerate violence sponsored from within the police ranks.
CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Fikile Mbalula is demanding those responsible for stealing more than 30 firearms from two Cape Town police stations be apprehended.
The firearms were stolen from the Mitchells Plain and Bellville South police stations last month.
Mbalula has called on the Hawks to prioritise their investigation.
Parliament's Police Committee last week heard 15 state firearms are unaccounted for at Mitchells Plain Police Station, while a routine inspection at Bellville South Police Station revealed a shortage of 18 firearms.
Deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkongi says the commanders of these stations are still in their positions while being probed by authorities.
“Investigations are underway, we can’t just summarily dismiss people. Therefore they are still there.”
Mbalula says authorities cannot tolerate violence sponsored from within the police ranks.
He's worried the stolen firearms will end up in the hands of gangsters who torment communities daily.

