7 injured in apparent chemical leak in Alberton

It’s understood they were working on a tanker when an un-named gas started leaking from the container on Tuesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Seven workers have been harmed in an apparent chemical leak at a company in Alrode, Alberton, south of Johannesburg.

It’s understood they were working on a tanker when an unidentified gas started leaking from the container on Tuesday morning.

Workers were evacuated from the site.

ER24’s Russel Meiring says: “The patients were immediately treated for their injuries and thereafter transported to a nearby hospital for urgent care. Local authorities will be investigating this matter further.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)