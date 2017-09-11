Violent Kleinmond protests lead to closure of R44

Protesters earlier burnt tyres and set fire to a section of the surrounding mountainous terrain.

CAPE TOWN - Law enforcement authorities are monitoring the volatile situation in Kleinmond.

Violent protests have resulted in the closure of the R44.

Protesters earlier burnt tyres and set fire to a section of the surrounding mountainous terrain.

Overstrand Traffic Law Enforcement's Rudi Fraser said: “The situation is still tense, police are visible, traffic and law enforcement are still visible. Here in Overhills, on the outskirts of Kleinmond, the R44 is closed for the general public, the police cars must get more access to the road.”