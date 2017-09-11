Van Breda murders: Court taken through analysis of blood splatter evidence
Among the spatter analysed are samples taken from the shower which have been linked to the DNA of the three deceased.
CAPE TOWN - The State's blood expert in the van Breda family axe murder s trial has been taking the court through the analysis of the blood splatter evidence.
Henri van Breda is on trial for the murder of his parents and older brother in their De Zalze home in Stellenbosch in 2015.
He has also been charged with the attempted murder of his sister.
It remains unclear how their blood ended up in the shower.
The defence will also call its own expert on the matter during the course of the trial.
The defence has so far tried to poke holes in the prosecution's case.
This as they try to prove that an intruder could have entered the Van Breda family home on the night of the murder.
The State, however, insists that Henri van Breda killed his family.
