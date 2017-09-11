Sisulu still deciding on whether to join Ramaphosa's campaign
The 'Sunday Times' reported that Ramaphosa's campaigners decided to drop Treasurer General Zweli Mkhize as a running mate - for the position of deputy president - in favour of Sisulu.
JOHANNESBURG - Campaigners of African National Congress (ANC) presidential hopeful Lindiwe Sisulu have confirmed the minister is still deciding on whether to be part of deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa's campaign.
But spokesperson for Sisulu's campaign, Makhosini Nkosi says the minister's campaign for the position of president is still running full steam.
“We are having a discussion with other campaign but we haven’t reached a point where either the campaign of comrade Cyril Ramaphosa or the campaign Lindiwe Sisulu would be collapsed.”
