'Shock & disgust': Video of KZN principal, 2 teachers gang raping pupil emerges

JOHANNESBURG - The Basic Education Department in KwaZulu-Natal says it has noted with disgust a video that has gone viral showing a principal and two other teachers gang raping a school girl.

The department says it has already alerted the police and expects arrests to be made soon.

The National Basic Education Department says four school teachers in Empangeni have been implicated in sexual assault cases.

The department’s Elijah Mhlanga says teachers are expected to protect and guide, not to prey on young girls.

“All three of them on one learner, that’s shocking, disgusting and disappointing for people who are supposed to protect the learners, only to find them being predators.”

Mhlanga says the department expects seven educators, including a principal and a head of the department, to be issued with suspension letters on Tuesday regarding the incidents.

At the same time, within the same district, a teacher at Mdlamse High School is expected to be served with suspension papers after a video showing him viciously assaulting a pupil with what appears to be a stick has done the rounds on social media.

