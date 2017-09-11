Search for Fochville lions ‘costly'
One of the lions was first spotted in the Fochville area weeks ago.
JOHANNESBURG - The Captured in Africa Foundation says that the search for five lions on the loose in the West Ran d area is costly, with additional resources being provided by the Johannesburg and Pretoria zoos.
One of the lions was first spotted in the Fochville area weeks ago.
Police officers raised the alarm after they spotted the animals not too far from a livestock carcass while on patrol.
Search teams have so far been unable to establish where the predators came from.
The lions were last seen on Friday.
Captured in Africa's Drew Abrahamson says they’ve experienced funding problems.
“Funding is always an issue when you have to do things like this. You have to cover your veterinary costs, your emergency veterinary costs, there’s also the cost of crates and drugs used to immobilise them. There’s a lot of costs involved.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.