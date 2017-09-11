Search for Fochville lions ‘costly'

One of the lions was first spotted in the Fochville area weeks ago.

JOHANNESBURG - The Captured in Africa Foundation says that the search for five lions on the loose in the West Ran d area is costly, with additional resources being provided by the Johannesburg and Pretoria zoos.

Police officers raised the alarm after they spotted the animals not too far from a livestock carcass while on patrol.

Search teams have so far been unable to establish where the predators came from.

The lions were last seen on Friday.

Captured in Africa's Drew Abrahamson says they’ve experienced funding problems.

“Funding is always an issue when you have to do things like this. You have to cover your veterinary costs, your emergency veterinary costs, there’s also the cost of crates and drugs used to immobilise them. There’s a lot of costs involved.”

