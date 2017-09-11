Nzimande refuses to be drawn on Cabinet reshuffle talk

This comes after the 'Sunday Times' reported that Nzimande is likely to be axed because of his volatile relationship with President Jacob Zuma and replaced by ANC presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma in that portfolio.

DURBAN - With speculation mounting that another Cabinet reshuffle is on the cards, Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande says that he won’t be drawn into commenting on rumours.

This comes after the Sunday Times reported that Nzimande is likely to be axed because of his volatile relationship with President Jacob Zuma and replaced by African National Congress (ANC) presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma in that portfolio.

The paper also reported that the plan is for the former African Union (AU) chair to announce free higher education in order to woo the youth vote in the 2019 national general election.

Nzimande addressed the KZN provincial shop stewards council, where he spoke out against the leaking of deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa’s private emails, saying that the intention was to smear his name.

"I don't know anything about that. It's your own media speculation."

#KZNShopStewards [WATCH] Blade Nzimande reacts to speculation that he will be axed in impending cabinet reshuffle.ZN pic.twitter.com/QEXp7oNLMb — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 10, 2017

This is the reaction Nzimande has given in response to rumours that he is about to lose his job in yet another Cabinet shake up.

Nzimande would also not be drawn on what he is going to do if he is fired and replaced by ANC presidential hopeful Dlamini-Zuma.

"I am not in a position to comment on speculation. I can only really deal with something that is a fact, that has actually happened."

The SACP leader also sidestepped questions about why he believes Dlamini-Zuma is returning to Parliament.