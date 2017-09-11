Mantashe: ANC MPs have a duty to defend party

ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe says ANC MPs who vote with their conscience and defy the party should be considered free agents.

VOSLOORUS – African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Gwede Mantashe says ANC MPs have a duty to defend the organisation even if it means doing so with a heavy heart.

Mantashe delivered the OR Tambo Lecture in Ekurhuleni on Sunday.

He discussed a range of issues, including the Fees Must Fall protests, the motion of no confidence vote and ANC factionalism.

Mantashe was warmly received with many agreeing with his views.

He spoke of OR Tambo's leadership, saying that Tambo was loyal and a true ANC member, even though he disagreed with the party at times.

“You vote in defence of the ANC with a heavy heart. That’s when you’re a loyal member of the ANC.”

Mantashe says those who vote with their conscience and defy the ANC should be considered free agents.

However, he also says true leaders need to be able to take criticism as Tambo did.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)