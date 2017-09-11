Mantashe: ANC facing life or death choice in December

ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe says that the party is in need of cleansing, adding that branches must carefully consider why they are voting for a specific presidential candidate.

VOSLOORUS - African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Gwede Mantashe says that the party is faced with a choice between prosperity or disaster at its upcoming elective conference.

Mantashe delivered the OR Tambo lecture in Vosloorus, Ekhuruleni, at the weekend.

Manatashe repeatedly spoke out against factionalism within the party.

He says that the ANC is in need of cleansing, adding that branches must carefully consider why they are voting for a specific presidential candidate.

Mantashe made reference to the Bible when describing the crisis that faces the ANC.

"'I'm giving you the choice between life and death'. That is the choice for the ANC in December, it's a choice between life and death, it's a choice between prosperity and disaster."

Mantashe spoke out against what he calls dirty tricks being used against imaginary opponents leading up to the elective conference.

"The branches of the ANC must analyse each and every individual leader. They must not support a slate that's been brought to them."

The secretary-general says that branches should set high standards for the next ANC president.