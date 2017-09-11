[LISTEN] 'Corporates are acting as political actors'

Radio 702 | Stephen Grootes questions the motives of corporates who stop doing business with allegedly corrupt people.

JOHANNESBURG - Stephen Grootes says when corporates suddenly cut ties with people affiliated with corruption, they are only doing so to protect their reputations, and not for the greater good.

He asks if the aforementioned is the case, what could one deduce from politicians who take no action even when affiliated with allegedly corrupt people?

For more listen to the audio above.