Limpopo police hunt 4 prison escapees
Police say a fifth escapee was re-arrested moments after the brazen getaway outside the police station yard.
JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police are searching for four awaiting trial prisoners who escaped from police custody in Bela Bela on Sunday night.
The police's Motlafela Mojapelo says a fifth prisoner who attempted to escape was re-arrested moments after the brazen getaway outside the police station yard.
“Anyone with information about these escapees is requested to contact the nearest police station.”
RT #sapsLIM Manhunt launched for 4 awaiting trial prisoners who #escaped from Bela Bela police cells last night. MEhttps://t.co/lSP2N1R29X pic.twitter.com/uh3wmBJZCW— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) September 11, 2017
More in Local
-
Maswanganyi gives Uber, metered taxi drivers stern warning
-
‘Govt's anti-gang strategy too broad to be implementable’
-
Violent protests resume at CPUT
-
Kruger Park rhino poacher sentenced to 20 year in jail
-
No summons issued for Muthambi as committee didn’t follow 'necessary procedures'
-
Bell Pottinger dismisses 'sinking ship' rumours
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.