Limpopo police hunt 4 prison escapees

Police say a fifth escapee was re-arrested moments after the brazen getaway outside the police station yard.

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police are searching for four awaiting trial prisoners who escaped from police custody in Bela Bela on Sunday night.

The police's Motlafela Mojapelo says a fifth prisoner who attempted to escape was re-arrested moments after the brazen getaway outside the police station yard.

“Anyone with information about these escapees is requested to contact the nearest police station.”